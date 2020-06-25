Analysis of the Coronavirus Impact: Suspension of Industrial Activities During Outbreak Leaves Moderate Impact on Demand for Membrane Chemicals Market - Future Market Insights

Companies producing membrane chemicals are seeking growth opportunities in waste water treatment applications, to sustain operations through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / The global pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy and industrial activities on a global scale. Drop in new orders, disrupted supply chains, and lack of workers has impacted operations, and reduced the demand for membrane chemicals in the short term. Despite these factors, according to a recent FMI report, the membrane chemicals market is anticipated to rise at a impressive 8.1% CAGR through the end of the projection period in 2030.

Water intensive applications such as that of waste water treatment plants and smart water grids continue to drive the demand for membrane chemicals even during the pandemic period. Demand for membrane chemicals is expected to surge once industrial restrictions are relaxed towards the end of 2020.

"Membrane chemical manufacturers are increasingly pushing to provide customized products and solutions on the basis of the chemistry of feedwater, treatment objectives and operational constraints, without impacting the necessary water quality parameters. These trends will help the market to sustain revenue streams through the end of the COVID-19 crisis," says the FMI analyst.

Membrane Chemicals Market - Major Takeaways

Pre-treatment chemicals contribute substantially to overall revenue owing to applications in RO water treatment systems.

Reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration applications will gain major traction in the membrane chemicals market owing to use in government projects.

Manufacturing sector will generate major remunerative opportunities in the global market, with extensive water-dependent operations.

Asia Pacific will remain a dominant market owing to infrastructural activity in China and India. Europe will display lucrative opportunities in waste water rehabilitation applications.

Membrane Chemicals Market - Top Driving Factors

Rapid growth of smart water grids and the need for associated treatment solutions drives market growth.

Strict regulations associated with the generation and disposal of waste water supports market applications.

Demand for membrane chemicals from municipal bodies towards the maintenance of existing civil infrastructure supports market growth.

Niche applications in the paper and power generation industry are generating lucrative market opportunities.

Membrane Chemicals Market - Key Constraints

Lack of standardization in patent regulations will substantially hinder the growth of the membrane chemicals market.

Poor production standards in developing economies to hinder adoption and sales, affecting market growth.

Anticipated Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The global pandemic has had a severe impact on industrial activities. This trend has reduced the demand for membrane chemicals, which are commonly used in water-dependent processes. In addition, restrictions on international trade will also generate supply chain disruptions. This is a key factor affecting market developments negatively, especially in the manufacturing sector, through the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, essential operations of potable water supply and waste water treatment will continue to generate demand for membrane chemicals even during the crisis period. These trends will help to partially mitigate the losses in the industry during the pandemic. Membrane chemicals will witness a resurgence in applications once pandemic restrictions are removed.

Competition Landscape

Players in the membrane chemicals market include but are not limited to Veolia, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, SOLENIS, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and SUEZ. Leading players are investing in research and development to improve on product functionality and portfolio.

For instance, American Water Chemicals is has come up with specialized reverse osmosis and nanofiltration chemicals for desalination applications. Further, Indian researchers have come up with nanomaterial membrane chemicals to combat anti-biotic resistance of microbes.

More About the Report

FMI's market research report gives exhaustive insights on membrane chemicals market. The market is analyzed in terms of membrane types (reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, nano filtration, and microfiltration), material type (scale inhibitors, biocides, dechlorinants, pH adjusters, biocides, flocculants, and coagulants) and end use (municipal, power, food & beverage, chemicals, desalination, pharmaceuticals, paper, and others) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

