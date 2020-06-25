

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.23 billion, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $10.99 billion from $11.10 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.90 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q3): $10.99 Bln vs. $11.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.6 - $11.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.57 - $7.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de