Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 25
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 24-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|180.55p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.98p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.31m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 24-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|70.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|71.13p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.51m
|Net borrowing level:
|22%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de