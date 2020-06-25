BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 24
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 24 June 2020 were:
162.97p Capital only
163.77p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th
January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,157,261 which are held in treasury.
