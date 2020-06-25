

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI):



-Earnings: -$480.0 million in Q4 vs. $208.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.86 in Q4 vs. $1.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$154.6 million or -$1.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.72 per share -Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q4 vs. $2.23 billion in the same period last year.



