M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM 25-Jun-2020 / 11:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") 25 June 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands. The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: RESOLUTION VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES FOR (%) AGAINST (%) TOTAL WITHHELD 1. To receive 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2019 2. To approve 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 the Directors' Remuneration Report 3. To approve 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 the Directors' remuneration policy 4. To approve 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 the Company's dividend policy 5. To elect 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 David Simpson as a Director 6. To elect 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 Richard Boléat as a Director 7. To elect 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 Mark Hutchinson as a Director 8. To elect 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 Barbara Powley as a Director 9. To appoint 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 Deloitte LLP as Auditor 10. To 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 11. To 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.* 12. To 51,296,823 99.99 3,000 0.01 51,299,823 0 authorise general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.* 13. To 51,299,823 100 0 0 51,299,823 0 authorise communications to shareholders by electronic means. *Special Resolutions NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 3. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 5. The number of shares in issue at 6.00pm on 23 June 2020 was 144,745,771 (the "Share Capital") and at that time, the Company did not hold any shares in treasury. 6. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/ [1]. 7. A copy of resolutions 11-13 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2] For further information please contact: Kerry Higgins Tel: 020 7954 9583 Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: RAG TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 72085 EQS News ID: 1079117 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6ba2215ad5776f2c34aff84d2c3780df&application_id=1079117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1079117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)