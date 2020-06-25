

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, the United States witnessed yet another worse day in the number of new infections from coronavirus.



With 34,267 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,381,369, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Thursday.



This is the third highest daily cases reported since the pandemic turned fatal in March in the country.



The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose to 121,979 with 754 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours.



While infection rate continues to fall in early hot spots of New York and New Jersey, more than half of U.S. states are in the grip of surging cases.



Southern and western states such as Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina saw record number of single-day cases this week.



New York, New Jersey and Connecticut decided to make it mandatory for visitors from states with major outbreaks to go on two-week quarantine.



As infection rates return to record levels, health experts warned against complacency.



The New York City Marathon, the world's largest, was cancelled in the wake of the spread of the pandemic.



Following is the latest infection and casualty data of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.



New York (31257 deaths, 389666 infections), New Jersey (13076 deaths, 169892 infections), Michigan (6114 deaths, 68555 infections), Massachusetts (7937 deaths, 107611 infections), Louisiana (3152 deaths, 52477 infections), Illinois (6770 deaths, 138540 infections), Pennsylvania (6518 deaths, 87685 infections), California (5725 deaths, 195925 infections), Connecticut (4287 deaths, 45913 infections), Texas (2270 deaths, 128132 infections), Georgia (2698 deaths, 69381 infections), Virginia (1661 deaths, 59514 infections), Maryland (3108 deaths, 65337 infections), Florida (3281 deaths, 109014 infections), Indiana (2578 deaths, 43140 infections), Ohio (2755 deaths, 46759 infections), Colorado (1667 deaths, 31139 infections), Minnesota (1432 deaths, 33763 infections), Arizona (1467 deaths, 60190 infections) and Washington (1293 deaths, 29869 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de