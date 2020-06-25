The global packaged coconut water market size is expected to grow by USD 3.88 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16%.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. While the growth in several industries is expected to be impacted significantly, some other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The global packaged coconut water market is one of the industries, which is expected to have a promising growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of coconut water. In addition, the growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaged coconut water market.

The consumption of coconut water not only lowers the risk of heart disease but also prevents kidney stone formation and minimizes blood pressure. This awareness is encouraging several vendors to come up with flavored coconut water products and products that contain healthy functional ingredients such as different types of fruits, turmeric, and ginger. This, in turn, will help them to extend their existing packaged coconut water product lines. Thus, rising awareness about the health benefits of coconut water is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Packaged Coconut Water Companies:

All Market Inc.

All Market Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as coconut water, sparkling, coconut milk, coconut oil, and packaged coconut water. One of the key packaged coconut water products offered by the company is Coconut Water Peach and Mango.

Amy Brian Naturals

Amy Brian Naturals manufactures and offers products through a unified business segment. The key offerings of the company include ORIGINAL, W/PULP, W/LIME, W/GRAPE, and W/CINAMMON coconut waters.

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC operates under a unified business segment. The company offers packaged coconut water in both plain and flavored forms. The key offerings of the company include C20 ORGANIC PURE COCONUT WATER and COCONUT WATER WITH ESPRESSO.

Chi

Chi owns and operates businesses through various product segments such as coconut water, coconut milk, and coconut oil. The key offerings of the company include CH 100% RAW ORGANIC COCONUT WATER and 100% PURE COCONUT WATER.

GraceKennedy Ltd.

GraceKennedy Ltd. has business operations under the segments, food trading, banking and investments, insurance, and money services. The company's key offerings include Pure Coconut Water and Coconut Water w/Pulp.

Packaged Coconut Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Packaged flavored coconut water

Packaged Plain coconut water

Packaged Coconut Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

