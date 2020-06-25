Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 24-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.20p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.00p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16