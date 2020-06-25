

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Darden Restaurants, Inc., (DRI) said it is providing a financial outlook for the first quarter instead of its usual practice of providing an annual outlook, due to uncertainty surrounding future business performance stemming from COVID-19.



For the first quarter, the company expects net earnings from continuing operations to be greater than or equal to $0.00 per share on total sales of approximately 70% of prior year sales.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.35 per share on a sales decline to 25.1 percent to $1.6 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Additionally, the Company expects to open 35 to 40 net new restaurants and have total capital spending of $250 million to $300 million for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DARDEN RESTAURANTS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de