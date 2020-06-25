KPMG and Planon Extend Cooperation to Support Organisations in the Digitalisation of Lease-, Real Estate- and Portfolio Management Processes

NIJMEGEN and AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG and Planon today announced moving their collaboration to the next level, by signing a partnership agreement. Over the past two years the parties have been successfully working together on helping companies to comply with IFRS 16 standards by implementing Planon's Lease Accounting solution across Europe.

Thanks to this partnership organisations can achieve a stronger 'end-to-end transformation' from lease accounting towards strategic portfolio management. The combination of Planon's innovative software solutions with KPMG's extensive knowledge around process optimisation and performance improvements creates synergy. It will enable building owners and users to plan and execute a smart portfolio management strategy, using innovative technologies managed from a single-source-of-truth.

Gerben de Roest, Partner at KPMG Enterprise Solutions, said, 'I am very happy that we have found a global software provider that helps building owners and occupiers to streamline business processes for buildings, people and workplaces and that puts innovation first. I am looking forward to continuing our successful collaboration by helping our mutual and new clients to get the most value out of their Planon investments, by providing value added expertise and controlled implementation of Planon solutions and related technology.'

Sander Grunewald, Partner at KPMG Real Estate Advisory, added, 'The extended cooperation in a partnership between Planon and KPMG emphasises our global firm's focus to support corporate organisations with optimising and digitising their real estate portfolios and further align real estate within its key business strategy. Many of our corporate clients are looking to embrace the opportunities that technology brings. We aim to support them in gaining the full potential from digital and innovative technology. Planon is one of the established technology providers in this domain that can fulfill a bridging role to connect the technology solutions and bring additional value to the corporate clients.

