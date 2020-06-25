Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, today published its 2019 Sustainability Report, "Do More Good." The title references a pillar of the Company's purpose, To redefine how we live in and care for the resources of our world, which was launched last year as part of its most significant rebrand in 40 years. The report highlights IFF's sustainability accomplishments throughout the business and covers the Company's achievements in leveraging sustainable practices within its global footprint.

Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO, said: "The leadership position that we have taken in sustainability is a reflection of the passion to do more good that's been embraced by our people everywhere at IFF. We credit our customers, partners and suppliers for the incredible and productive alliances we have forged together in the service of sustainability. This is not a journey we can or want to take alone. It requires the energy and commitment of like-minded allies willing to challenge the status quo and each other to do what is ultimately best for people and planet."

The 2019 report highlights include:

IFF's new purpose and Vision 2021 strategy, reflecting the importance of sustainability as a way of doing business at IFF External recognitions for IFF's sustainability leadership, such as Barron's, FTSE4Good, RobecoSAM Industry Mover award, Euronext Vigeo, and CDP A list Continued commitment to climate action, as demonstrated by the opening of the Union Beach, New Jersey solar array, the signing of the U.N. Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future pledge, and strong progress against its environmental goals for greenhouse gas emission reductions (including a decrease in absolute emissions of 5.7% from prior year), and zero waste to landfill and water stewardship Strengthening of IFF's responsible sourcing program and natural ingredient supply chains through new certifications, as well as by accelerating industry-leading blockchain technology as a tool for ensuring ingredient traceability Achieving an industry breakthrough in circular design and transparency with Henry Rose, a line of fine fragrances founded by actress Michelle Pfeiffer and created to the strictest environmental standards as defined by the Environmental Working Group and the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute External recognitions and certifications for IFF's diversity inclusion leadership, such as DiversityInc., Human Rights Campaign, EDGE, and the signing of the U.N. Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business and the U.N. Women's Empowerment Principles Accelerated the inclusion of legacy Frutarom data, where available, in response to stakeholder interest and to prepare for the anticipated merger with DuPont's Nutrition Biosciences business. This process included a significant data collection and training effort for more than 60 facilities in 27 countries.

Dr. Greg Yep, IFF's Chief Scientific Sustainability Officer, said, "IFF's sustainability accomplishments are considerable and meaningful and I must thank our global network of green teams who are empowered to drive change for IFF and our communities. As pleased as we are with our results, from external recognitions to meeting and exceeding our goals, I know I speak for all of IFF when I confirm our commitment to continually improve and drive better outcomes, and always seeks ways to live up to our purpose and do more good."

To read IFF's 2019 Sustainability Report, visit iff.com/sustain and use SustainxIFF to follow the conversation on its social channels.

