Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 25 June 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 25 June 2020, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld 1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 January 2020 and the Auditor's Report thereon. 42,170,514 100.00% 476 0.00% 42,170,990 6,161 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2020. 42,095,467 99.90% 41,383 0.10% 42,136,850 40,301 3. To approve the Directors' remuneration policy. 42,094,128 99.90% 41,383 0.10% 42,135,511 41,640 4. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 42,173,358 100.00% 2,012 0.00% 42,175,370 1,781 5. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director. 42,136,471 99.97% 13,968 0.03% 42,150,439 26,712 6. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 42,139,641 99.98% 10,318 0.02% 42,149,959 27,192 7. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 41,520,360 98.52% 625,746 1.48% 42,146,106 31,045 8. To elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 42,138,030 99.98% 7,913 0.02% 42,145,943 31,208 9. To re-elect James Williams as a Director. 42,137,464 99.98% 8,642 0.02% 42,146,106 31,045 10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor. 42,093,519 99.90% 43,463 0.10% 42,136,982 40,169 11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 42,152,316 99.98% 8,072 0.02% 42,160,388 16,763 SPECIAL BUSINESS 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 42,163,096 99.98% 10,457 0.02% 42,173,553 3,598 13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 42,048,036 99.72% 116,967 0.28% 42,165,003 12,148 14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. 42,140,323 99.92% 33,230 0.08% 42,173,553 3,598 15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice 41,459,897 98.36% 692,411 1.64% 42,152,308 24,843

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

25 June 2020

