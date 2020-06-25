Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results with an Update on Select Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Management to Discuss its Stated Goal of Achieving Positive Adjusted EBITDA in the Quarter Ending June 30, 2020
  • Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:45 pm PT (4:45 pm ET)

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:45 pm. Pacific Time (4:45 pm Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results of its fourth quarter and total fiscal year, ended March 31, 2020.

In addition, during the call the company will discuss its first quarter selected preliminary financial results and provide an update on its current business activities related to its COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan (BCP), enacted back in March, designed to keep Capstone employees safe while still allowing the company to continue to conduct business and support essential customers. The company will also discuss its stated goal of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

"The pandemic has undeniably been challenging, but it did afford us a unique opportunity to thoroughly reevaluate every aspect of our strategic business plan and make the tough, but necessary, adaptations so that we were able to support our long-term goals, and most importantly we have an opportunity to emerge from this global crisis as a stronger and more resilient business than before," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

At the end of the conference call, Capstone will host a live question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast by logging on to the company's investor relations webpage at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 30 days.

The company is scheduled to file its form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before June 29, 2020, and anticipates announcing selected preliminary financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 prior to the call on July 9, 2020.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 73 countries and in FY19, saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "objective," "intend," "targeted," "plan" and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation
Investor and investment media inquiries:
818-407-3628
ir@capstoneturbine.com

Integra Investor Relations
Shawn M. Severson
415-226-7747
cpst@integra-ir.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595176/Capstone-Turbine-NASDAQCPST-to-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Fiscal-Year-2020-Results-with-an-Update-on-Select-Preliminary-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
