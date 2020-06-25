Atalaya Mining Plc: Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

Atalaya Mining Plc.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes against Votes abstained/withheld Mr. Roger Davey Carried 111,795,735 (98.7%) 1,427,960 5,000 Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried 113,223,695 (100%) NIL 5,000 Mr. Damon Barber Carried 111,794,042 (98.7%) 1,429,653 5,000 Dr. Hussein Barma Carried 111,795,735 (98.7%) 1,427,960 5,000 Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried 113,151,400 (99.9%) 72,295 5,000 Mr. Jonathan Lamb Carried 113,223,635 (100%) 60 5,000 Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried 113,223,635 (100%) 60 5,000 Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez Carried 113,223,635 (100%) 60 5,000 Mr. Stephen Scott Carried 111,795,675 (98.7%) 1,428,020 5,000

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

