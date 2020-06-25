Atalaya Mining Plc: Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

Atalaya Mining Plc.
("Atalaya" or "the Company")
Result of AGM
NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today.
Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:
Director
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes against
Votes abstained/withheld
Mr. Roger Davey
Carried
111,795,735
(98.7%)
1,427,960
5,000
Mr. Alberto Lavandeira
Carried
113,223,695
(100%)
NIL
5,000
Mr. Damon Barber
Carried
111,794,042
(98.7%)
1,429,653
5,000
Dr. Hussein Barma
Carried
111,795,735
(98.7%)
1,427,960
5,000
Mr. Jesus Fernandez
Carried
113,151,400
(99.9%)
72,295
5,000
Mr. Jonathan Lamb
Carried
113,223,635
(100%)
60
5,000
Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu
Carried
113,223,635
(100%)
60
5,000
Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez
Carried
113,223,635
(100%)
60
5,000
Mr. Stephen Scott
Carried
111,795,675
(98.7%)
1,428,020
5,000
This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Contacts:
Newgate Communications
Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie
+ 44 20 3757 6880
4C Communications
Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot
+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown
+44 20 7418 8900
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Atalaya Mining Plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595212/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM