Pacton Gold: Pacton Closes $1.9M First Tranche of Financing and $1M Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 27, 2020, it has closed the first tranche of its non-flow-through financing, by the issuance of 2,773,000 common shares (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $0.70 per NFT Share for total gross proceeds of $1,941,100. Proceeds of the non-flow-through placement will be used for exploration activities on the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital.

The Company has also closed a flow-through private placement with certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, whereby the Company has issued 1,300,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.77 per FT Share for total proceeds of $1,001,000. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued under the placements will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. The placement is subject to final acceptance of the TSX V.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

