Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, announced that Chairman Chief Executive Officer Andreas Fibig will hold a sustainability webcast for investors and other stakeholders on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at 10:00am ET. Mr. Fibig will be joined by Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Sustainability Officer Greg Yep; Head of Investor Relations and Communications Michael DeVeau; and Vice President, Global Sustainability Kip Cleverley, who will share updates on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics, progress on IFF's strategic pillars and related goals, as well as the Company's 2020 sustainability outlook.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate by phone by calling 1-800-459-5346 from the United States and 1-203-518-9544 from other locations. The access code for the conference call is IFF0630 and a listen-only webcast will be available at ir.iff.com. The event coincides with the publication of the company's 2019 Sustainability Report "Do More Good" which you can download at iff.com/sustain.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), we're using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005420/en/

Contacts:

Michael DeVeau

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

212.708.7164

Michael.DeVeau@iff.com