Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc have declared a fourth interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, of 4.20p per Ordinary Share, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020. The dividend will be paid on 24 July 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 3 July 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 2 July 2020.

The increase in the aggregate dividend is 2.6%, in line with the rise in RPI. The Board's longer-term objective remains to grow dividends above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

25 June 2020

