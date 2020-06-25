ABB's Integrated, Predictive Analytics-Capable TruONE ATS Wins Frost & Sullivan Innovation Award

Innovative TruONE automatic transfer switch meets evolving customer requirements by enabling a higher level of convenience, efficiency, and critical power reliability

SANTA CLARA, California, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global New Product Innovation award to the company that has developed the most innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Based on its analysis of the global transfer switch market, Frost & Sullivan awarded ABB the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award for its TruONE automatic transfer switch (ATS). ABB's TruONE ATS is the first device of its kind to integrate sensors, controllers, switches, and operator interfaces into a single seamless unit. The integration enables the TruONE ATS to offer predictive analytics and condition monitoring capabilities that improve the reliability, safety, and efficiency of operations. TruONE also makes configuration and maintenance easier by replacing complex wiring and connections with a single, self-contained design.

"The TruONE ATS eliminates all wire harnesses, distributed electronics, voltage transformers, and external controllers by consolidating all parts. This simplicity of the product design not only shrinks the product footprint but also improves equipment reliability," said Sama Suwal, Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "It also sets new industry standards for safety with its wholly isolated and detachable human machine interface (HMI), as it eliminates the need to connect potentially dangerous line voltage to the ATS enclosure door."

Giampiero Frisio, managing director of ABB Smart Power, said, "ABB innovates to solve real-world problems for our customers. By integrating everything that critical power applications need into one seamless unit, the TruONE ATS is designed to make critical power simpler and more reliable. To receive recognition from the experts at Frost & Sullivan for this innovation is a fantastic achievement for the teams of engineers and designers behind the TruONE ATS."

The TruONE ATS features several design and engineering improvements over conventional ATS devices, including more efficient load transfer due to an innovative contact construction using new materials and geometries. Its unprecedented flexibility in configuration enables future expansion, while its compact, lightweight form reduces the number of interconnects down to one. Elimination of relay-based accessories and the pre-assembled design of TruONE allows for faster installation and commissioning.

This state-of-the-art ATS device has multiple communication protocols, along with software-based solutions from the ABB Ability digital platform, which enables remote diagnostics and cloud-based monitoring of critical power systems. Furthermore, the TruONE ATS' built-in predictive maintenance and condition monitoring features reduce the cost of operation and maintenance of the equipment. Owing to its wide voltage range of 200 to 480 VAC (+/- 20 percent tolerance), OEMs and distributors can simplify stocking, installation, and service while guaranteeing high reliability of the equipment.

"ABB builds lasting relationships with its customers through an expansive support network, strong technical product expertise, and deep industry experience," noted Suwal. "The TruONE ATS' distinctive features such as predictive maintenance, self-diagnostics, and customer-replaceable critical modules for easier commissioning, installation, and operation have positioned it ideally to meet customers' most challenging demands."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

