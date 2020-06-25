

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co., Ltd has recalled 1362 pairs of TTDeye Brand colored contact lenses, which were found to be distributed without FDA clearance and may pose a threat to health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves colored contact lenses in various names, such as Black Starshine, Diamonds Starlight, Flower Brown, Flower Grey, Radial Brown, Radial Pink, and Devil Red.



The recalled products were manufactured in August 2018 and may be identified by name of the product and the date of manufacture, '2018-08', found on the package label.



They were sold through the website www.ttdeye.com and shipped directly to the customer from August 5 to October 11, 2019.



Customers are asked to immediately cease use of the product and and contact the company.



Meanwhile, the company has not received any complaints to date related to the recalled products.



