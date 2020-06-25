Riga, Latvia, 2020-06-25 14:53 CEST -- In order to place Latvian Government long term debt securities and additional medium term debt securities competitive multi-price auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on July 1, 2020. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed income Competitive Competitiv Settle book l ty coupon dates auction e auction ment value date date and Total date (EUR) time for value to placing be placed bids (EET) (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGAUN 1 000 03.07. 03.07.2021. 01.07.2020. Not set 03.07. 5 KN27A 2027. 03.07.2022. 10:00-12:00 2020. 70182 03.07.2023. 03.07.2024. 03.07.2025. 03.07.2026. 03.07.2027. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government medium term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Competitive Competitive Settle book l ty income auction date auction Total ment value date coupon and time for value to be date (EUR) dates placing bids placed (EUR) (EET) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 20.03. 20.03.20 01.07.2020. Not set 03.07. 5 0022A 2022. 21. 10:00-12:00 2020. 50101 20.03.20 22. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2020 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.36 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.