Experience Action-Packed Battles in a Breathtaking Open-World Adventure

Join the fight to save Syllunas! Pre-registration for Nexon's newest MMORPG cross-platform phenomenon, V4, starts today for mobile and PC. As the forces of darkness threaten to wreak havoc on a once idyllic land, V4 sets players on a journey across dimensions to help aid in the battle against demonic forces. Players can pre-register at www.nexon.com/v4/ to begin claiming exclusive pre-registration rewards.

Powered by Unreal Engine, V4 invites players to experience the world of Syllunas, a once paradisal land that is now being threatened by demonic forces, as the Alliance fights to defend it from Guardian and the once-mighty Scoria Knights.

Set in a vibrant open world, V4 features six offense-focused classes including Enchantress, Slayer and Knight, allowing each class the opportunity to deal maximum damage and destruction as they navigate through the adventure-packed environment. Players can forge powerful alliances, explore realms, and conquer the battlefield in action-filled real-time player versus player (PvP) experiences as they advance in the game.

With over 50 customization options, players can individualize their character with lustrous weapons and armor that can aid their heroes in battle to unlock their true potential. V4 also brings a player-driven marketplace through the Trading Post, which allows players to ensure efforts are rewarded with player-set prices for equipment and items.

Cross platform capabilities allow players to experience the immersive world of V4 at any time, whether ready to fight at home, or on the go, with players all across the world.

To pre-register for V4, please visit https://www.nexon.com/v4/. V4 will be available globally with the exception of Korea, China, Japan and Taiwan. Follow @V4Global on Twitter for the latest updates and information.

About V4https://www.nexon.com/v4

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, V4 is a cross-platform free-to-play fantasy MMORPG that gives players the ability to customize their heroes as they defend a breathtaking world from the forces of darkness. With exquisitely detailed battles and offense-focused classes, players can team up with warriors from all over the world on mobile and PC to defeat evil.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

