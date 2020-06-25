Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) has announced assay results from the soil sampling survey at its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Mexico. Tocvan has an option to acquire 100% of the Pilar property, located 140 kilometers south-east of the city of Hermosillo in the historic Sonora gold district in Mexico.

Separate soil assays returned 8 grams per tonne gold and 317 grams per tonne silver, the highest assay results from the Pilar property. Also, a new zone of gold and silver mineralization containing areas of high grade gold and high grade silver has been revealed and is termed the "East Zone".

Historically, the focus for development on the Pilar property has been in the north-west part of the property in the Main Zone and North Hill Zone. These zones along with the 4 Trench Zone have received over 17,700 meters of drilling.

Significant results from the 17,700 meters of drilling by previous operators include:

53.47 gpt gold and 53.4 gpt silver over 16 meters

9.64 gpt gold over 13 meters

10.6 gpt gold and 37.8 gpt silver over 9 meters

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Tocvan" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5zTaui0K7Y

In addition to the recent soil samples, previous gold-silver assay results from rock grab samples collected on the property in November are included and shown on the map to provide a holistic view. Those rock-grabs were collected in response to testing high grade gold-silver soil assay results reported by Colibri Resource Corp. in 2018 and show the effectiveness of assaying soil samples. Taken collectively, the gold-silver assay results have revealed trends and zones of mineralization.

As the mineralization is structurally controlled, knowing the locations, directions and especially the intersections of the structures will help to narrow the focus for locating drill targets.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2189/58547_c973a4b6a438fbc4_002full.jpg

Results from these surveys will be combined with pre-existing data from historic drill holes and the assayed gold and silver results from those holes will be included as part of the collected data to identify the structural features that contain the gold-silver mineralization.

Further planned structural analyses and XRF survey of samples across the property and of historic drill hole samples held in storage will assist in providing targets for the drill program which is anticipated in late summer and early fall of this year.

The company also has an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Rogers Creek Property, which covers approximately 212 square kilometers in the Coastal Mountain Belt of British Columbia, about 90 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, in the Lillooet Mining District.

The shares are trading a $0.16 with only approximately 17.7 million shares outstanding. For more information please visit the company's website www.tocvan.ca, contact Derek Wood, President and CEO at 403-200-3569 or email dwood@tocvan.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58547