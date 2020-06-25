

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate rose for the second straight month in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent in May from 5.3 percent in April. In March, the unemployment rate was 3.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 14,300 in May from 11,300 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 190,500 in May from 183,200 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.9 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de