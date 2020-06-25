Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005410/en/

Developing Digital Capabilities for Becoming a Manufacturing 4.0 Organization. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Why providers must embrace healthcare innovation?

With the increased need for accountability, health care quality, and patient-centered care, organizations in the sector are increasingly chasing innovation. Health care innovation is crucial to solving some critical challenges in patient care as well as operational efficiency. However, a recent survey by healthcare industry experts states that less than 30% of healthcare providers across the globe are mature in their ability to access, integrate, and analyze healthcare data from diverse sources. Those still resorting to conventional methods of healthcare are in threat of being left behind amidst transformations in the healthcare sector. Most of them see health care innovation as highly challenging to implement and often are unsure as to where they should begin.

Transforming health care delivery into a system that is more value-based and patient-centric will require a commitment to change, whether it is a radical innovation or incremental innovation. Request a free proposal for insights on how your organization can prepare for health care innovation in the long run.

Companies that are still resorting to conventional methods of healthcare are in threat of being left behind amidst transformations in the healthcare sector. Most of them see health care innovation as highly challenging to implement and often are unsure as to where they should begin. Get in touch with a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti for some key processes that can help organizations demystify the process of healthcare innovation and ensure a smooth transition.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005410/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us