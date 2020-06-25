Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D989 ISIN: KYG174761059 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FORBES VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORBES VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.06.2020 | 15:28
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

Forbes Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 25

25 June 2020

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Forbes announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930
FORBES VENTURES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.