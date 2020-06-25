SEB comments on the decision from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority

Press release

Stockholm 25 June 2020

SEB has received the decision by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) following its supervisory review of SEB's routines and processes with regards to the regulatory frameworks that govern anti-money laundering. The Swedish FSA has decided to issue SEB a remark, which is a lower degree of an administrative sanction that is issued when a breach has not been deemed to be serious. The FSA has also decided to issue SEB an administrative fine of SEK 1bn, which corresponds to about 14 percent of the maximum amount the FSA can impose in this case, as well as a precept to take certain measures to improve its transaction monitoring.



"SEB will now analyse the decision and revert with the bank's view. We always strive to adhere to current regulations and our high internal standards, and we continuously develop the bank's abilities to prevent, detect and report suspected money laundering and other types of financial crime. That work is of highest priority and will never end, not least since crime constantly finds new ways", says President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

The Swedish FSA has conducted its reviews in cooperation with the Baltic supervisory authorities. All Swedish and Baltic supervisory authorities have hereby concluded their reviews regarding SEB's anti-money laundering work.

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.30 CET, on 25 June 2020.

