TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01A19 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note DATE: June 25, 2020 The 64-day maturity structured notes, with TR0GRAN01A19 ISIN code and TRY 43,780,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 25.06.2020. Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 25.06.2020 Maturity (Day) 64 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01A19 Nominal Value of Capital 43,780,000 Market Instrument Sold Currency Unit TRY In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)