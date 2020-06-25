FactMR: Scrutinizing the Covid-19 Impact: Folded Tissues Sales Rise Sharply Owing to Hygiene Concerns during Pandemic

Folded tissues manufacturers pushing to expand production capacities to keep up with the gnawing supply demand gap arising during the worldwide outbreak.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / The folded tissues market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 45.1 Bn through the end of the projection period 2020 - 2030. The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in several thousand deaths around the world. While vaccine and antibiotic research for the disease continues apace, the global population remains fairly vulnerable. Consequently, hygiene and personal care products are gaining traction during the crisis period.

Folded tissues can help in preventing the spread of infectious diseases in a sustainable and low-cost manner. In addition, folded tissues are easily accessible to the public, bolstering the scope of growth in the folded tissues market. On the other hand, panic buying behavior could create shortages in the industry.

"Easy availability of materials, low production costs, biodegradability, and easy consumer access are key factors that are propelling the folded tissue market. In addition, folded tissues are considered to have superior hygiene features in comparison to cotton towels or other alternatives. Growth of recycling facilities will also aid in adoption in the near future, post the pandemic," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Folded Tissues Market - Important Takeaways

Z-fold tissues are highly sought after owing to extensive personal care, hygiene and household applications.

Premium range of folded tissues are gaining popularity owing to the growth of consumer disposable incomes.

Toilet paper and paper towel applications will contribute substantially to revenue in the folded tissues market.

North America remains a dominant market for folded tissues, owing to high standards of living. However, growth of hygiene awareness is strongly propelling the Asia Pacific market.

Folded Tissues Market - Driving Factors

Changes in consumer spending behavior and application in household settings drives folded tissues sales.

Strong consumer demand for affordable, and high-quality hygiene products propels market developments.

Development of chemical-free, eco-friendly, anti-microbial folded tissues are bolstering adoption rates.

Sustainability initiatives in public and private sectors support the growth of the folded tissue market.

Folded Tissues Market - Leading Constraints

Environmental concerns associated to the production and disposal of folded tissues hinder market growth.

Easy availability of alternatives including cotton towels will limit adoption rates.

Anticipated Market Impact from Coronavirus Outbreak

With the widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturers are seeking affordable and sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based plastics in hygiene products. This trend is expected provide major growth opportunities in the folded tissues market. High rate of sales has created a gap between demand and supply.

Consequently, market players are investing in the expansion of their production facilities, in addition to focusing on strategic pricing and promotion efforts to maximize sales during and after the duration of the pandemic.

Competition Landscape

Leading producers in the global folded tissues market are Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly Clarke Corp., Metsa Group, Georgia Pacific LLC, Asia Pulp & Paper Group, Cascades USA Inc., and Fujian BBC Inc.

Leading manufacturers are pushing for better quality, cost optimization, clean label materials, and product innovations. For instance, Kimberly Clarke has released its range of folded bath tissues characterized by anti-microbial properties. In addition, the company is also pushing for lower paper consumption in the products for cost optimization.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights on folded tissues market. The market is scrutinized according to fold (V-fold, M-fold, Z-fold, and C-fold), pricing range (economic, premium, and ultra-premium) application (facial tissue, wet tissues, wrapping tissue, toilet paper, pocket tissue, paper towel, and others), end use (at home and away from home) and distribution channel (direct sales, hypermarket/supermarket, grocery stores, wholesalers/distributors, discount dollar stores, online sales, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595217/Scrutinizing-the-Covid-19-Impact-Folded-Tissues-Sales-Rise-Sharply-Owing-to-Hygiene-Concerns-during-Pandemic