Uploadcare Media Pipeline for Online Business Wins at Nanjing Tech Week Competition

WILMINGTON, Delaware, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uploadcare became one of the three best cloud solutions at Nanjing Tech Week 2020 Competition. This is one of the biggest tech festival and contest in the world, uniting innovative companies from all countries and industries. The winners can develop business at the Chinese Market.

Uploadcare is a global end-to-end cloud platform designed to help businesses turn visual-first customer experience into revenue. This PaaS is featured with one of the world's fastest file uploader, an automated storage, an AI-driven image transformations engine, and flexible content delivery solutions. This customer experience suit facilitates the complete media pipeline: from uploading files to delivering them adapted to the end-user context.

On 25th of June, 2020 Uploadcare took second place at Nanjing Tech Week Cloud Competition. In 2019 Uploadcare raised a $1.7 million seed round led by Runa Capital and Vendep Capital, with existing investors Vaizra Capital and LVL1 Group participating, as well.

"The deep understanding of developers, startups, and enterprises needs allows Uploadcare to offer its clients an all-in-one platform for online content optimization, delivering the proven business results," notes Jupe Arala, General Partner at Vendep Capital.

"With differentiated technology and a strong leadership team, we believe that Uploadcare is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and further solidify its leadership in the content delivery market," says Dmitry Chikhachev, General Partner at Runa Capital.

Uploadcare aims to grow together with actively enhancing digital industries, including e-commerce and e-learning. As the number of users increases, the pressure on these online platforms grows. The shortest delay in content delivery may turn into an increased bounce rate and significant revenue losses. So business owners have to successfully manage this traffic tidal wave while keeping customer experience satisfying.

New Uploadcare media pipeline help online platforms ensure fast and reliable digital learning experience while saving up to 92% on traffic and related costs. Modern file upload widget and Image CDN capable of image management and transformation help to easily handle content and automatically adapt it to user devices. On top of that, they can quickly scale their infrastructure according to the traffic load.

Uploadcare cloud platform driven by intelligence and featured with image uploader, CDN and optimizer can reduce the total image size by 80% due to smart image transformations. Such e-commerce CDN management reduced image hosting costs by 86% without any technical complications. Moreover, Uploadcare's technology and backend support cut the development process by 3 months and made it $200,000 cheaper.

Uploadcare technology reduces not only image sizes, hosting costs, and development time, providing efficient file upload API and CDN image hosting. The company's world's fastest image resizing algorithm can save, roughly, 21.1 MWh energy annually, if it will replace every image resizing code on the planet.

"Our platform, featured with the fastest cloud uploader and the best image CDN, helps reduce tech costs and time spent on image optimization and manipulation. But at the end of the day, it helps turn the crisis into development," says Igor Debatur, CEO at Uploadcare.

About Uploadcare

Uploadcare is a global end-to-end cloud platform that covers the complete media pipeline, using one of the world's fastest File Uploader, an automated Smart and Secure Storage, a supreme AI-driven Image Transformations Engine, Visual Intelligence Algorithms, and unique content delivery solutions.

Founded in 2011, Uploadcare became a technological partner in e-commerce, e-learning, SaaS, and healthcare industries for thousands of clients like Mozilla, L'Oreal, Sundance Institute, Paperless, Totango. In 2019 Uploadcare raised a $1.7 million seed round led by Runa Capital and Vendep Capital, with existing investors Vaizra Capital and LVL1 Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196566/Uploadcare_Logo.jpg