OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro CEO Says 1H 2020 Production Volumes to Rise by 6% Year-on-Year 25-Jun-2020 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 25 June 2020 PhosAgro CEO Says 1H 2020 Production Volumes to Rise by 6% Year-on-Year Moscow - Today PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev spoke at a round table discussion hosted by the Rossiya-24 television news channel about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Russian industry and measures taken by Russian companies to protect workers while maintaining operations. During the conversation, Mr Guryev stated that he expects PhosAgro's 1H 2020 production output to rise by 6% year-on-year. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 72103 EQS News ID: 1079375 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=1079375&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)