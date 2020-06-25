Immigration.ca Expands Its Dedicated Business Advisory Services for Canada's Start-up Visa Program

MONTREAL, Quebec, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration.ca has expanded its turnkey business advisory services to assist International Entrepreneurs seeking admission to Canada under the Start-Up Visa .

Through its new offices in Toronto, managed by International Business Advisor Mana Hosseini, Immigration.ca offers a full range of advisory services to international entrepreneurs seeking admission to Canada under this program.

What is the Start-Up Visa?

Canada's Start-Up Visa Program offers Canadian permanent residence to qualified immigrant entrepreneurs.

The program targets innovative entrepreneurs and links them with private sector investors in Canada who will help establish their start-up business.

Candidates can initially come to Canada on a work permit supported by their designated Canada-based investor, before qualifying for permanent residence once their business is up and running.

The Start-Up Visa has been lauded and copied by other countries, held up as another example of Canada's innovative and flexible approach to immigration.

Start-Up Visa Success Story

The number of permanent resident admissions through the SUV doubled from 2018 to 2019 after increasing in each of the last five years.

The program has cemented a reputation for attracting high-calibre candidates with the skills and attributes for business success in Canada.

Through the SUV, Canada is able to quickly bring in some of the world's brightest talent, matching them up with local investors to turn their business ideas into reality.

How Can Immigration.ca Help Start-Up Visa Candidates?

Through our Toronto-based facility, our firm works extensively with industry acclaimed designated entities including Angel Investors in the Canadian start-up ecosystem.

We provide a range of hands-on business advisory services to help intending entrepreneur immigrants and their start-up business concepts meet all industry and government requirements. This includes business project and concept management as well as securing financing for qualified start-up businesses.

About Immigration.ca

At Immigration.ca, since 1994, we have provided a guiding light to many thousands of candidates wishing to immigrate to Canada. We share in the optimism and sincere belief that Canada offers excellent settlement options within a stable environment. Under the direction of Colin R. Singer , one of Canada's leading immigration lawyers, recognized by the Government of Canada , we provide tailor-made simplified solutions to individual immigrant applicants seeking to relocate to Canada.

