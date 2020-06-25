MentorMate Recognized as A Top Workplace in Minnesota and Bulgaria

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Custom software development firm MentorMate has been named one of the best places to work in both Minnesota and Bulgaria. The company received recognition from Minnesota's largest newspaper, the Star Tribune, as well as the Career Show Index in Bulgaria.

"Company culture is central to who we are and our company's success at MentorMate," said Björn Stansvik, MentorMate Founder and CEO. "Seeing our company be recognized as a top workplace in both Minnesota and Bulgaria speaks to the strength of MentorMate's culture. Even though we're based in Minneapolis and most of our team is in Bulgaria, our company culture of open communication and investing in employee growth doesn't have a border."

The Career Show Index is a compilation of various business awards companies in Bulgaria have garnered over a three year period. MentorMate ranked sixth for all employers in the entire country thanks to its strong training programs, company-wide green initiatives, and top-notch technology for employees.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the very top employers in all of Bulgaria," said Stefan Tzanev, VP of Operations. "Our growth and success in Bulgaria is only possible if we can attract and retain top technical talent. With over 500 team members and five offices throughout the country, we pride ourselves on investing in our team members because their career success is our company's success."

About MentorMate:

In 2001, MentorMate began developing mobile apps. In the years since, MentorMate's robust list of services has grown to include strategic consulting, experience design, cloud services, project management, web development, quality assurance, continuation engineering, and, of course, mobile development. MentorMate delivers innovative software solutions that tackle tech challenges in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, and more. With teams in Minnesota, Sweden, and Bulgaria, MentorMate constantly pushes the boundaries and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies. Learn more at mentormate.com.

