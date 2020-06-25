Capita plc - Announcement of AGM Results
London, June 25
25 June 2020
Capita plc
Announcement of AGM Results
At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 25 June 2020, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% OF
ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1.
|To receive and adopt the Company's financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2019.
|1,351,285,477
|99.98
|217,596
|0.02
|1,351,503,073
|80.87
|1,176,646
|2.
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019.
|1,339,467,637
|99.19
|10,983,340
|0.81
|1,350,450,977
|80.80
|2,228,742
|3.
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019.
|1,315,406,714
|97.41
|35,036,898
|2.59
|1,350,443,612
|80.80
|2,236,107
|4.
|To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director.
|1,275,825,395
|94.33
|76,724,989
|5.67
|1,352,550,384
|80.93
|129,336
|5.
|To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director.
|1,350,706,181
|99.86
|1,844,203
|0.14
|1,352,550,384
|80.93
|129,336
|6.
|To re-elect Patrick Butcher as a Director.
|1,349,090,770
|99.74
|3,463,614
|0.26
|1,352,554,384
|80.93
|125,336
|7.
|To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director.
|1,350,292,578
|99.83
|2,261,806
|0.17
|1,352,554,384
|80.93
|125,336
|8.
|To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director.
|1,344,098,421
|99.38
|8,451,963
|0.62
|1,352,550,384
|80.93
|129,336
|9.
|To elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.
|1,346,762,042
|99.57
|5,792,342
|0.43
|1,352,554,384
|80.93
|125,336
|10.
|To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director.
|1,350,264,158
|99.83
|2,286,226
|0.17
|1,352,550,384
|80.93
|129,336
|11.
|To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director.
|1,334,892,027
|98.69
|17,658,357
|1.31
|1,352,550,384
|80.93
|129,336
|12.
|To re-elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director.
|1,350,273,200
|99.83
|2,306,684
|0.17
|1,352,579,884
|80.93
|99,836
|13.
|To elect Lyndsay Browne as a Director.
|1,296,480,208
|95.85
|56,073,362
|4.15
|1,352,553,570
|80.93
|126,149
|14.
|To elect Joseph Murphy as a Director.
|1,296,474,793
|95.85
|56,078,777
|4.15
|1,352,553,570
|80.93
|126,149
|15.
|To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.
|1,350,376,122
|100.00
|62,741
|0.00
|1,350,438,863
|80.80
|2,240,857
|16.
|To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration.
|1,352,532,651
|100.00
|36,089
|0.00
|1,352,568,740
|80.93
|110,980
|17.
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
|1,347,772,050
|99.64
|4,811,197
|0.36
|1,352,583,247
|80.93
|96,473
|18.
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to 5% of the Company's issued share capital.
|1,352,459,088
|99.99
|112,456
|0.01
|1,352,571,544
|80.93
|108,176
|19.
|To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|1,330,167,366
|98.34
|22,409,241
|1.66
|1,352,576,607
|80.93
|103,113
|20.
|To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.
|1,349,865,049
|99.82
|2,457,521
|0.18
|1,352,322,570
|80.92
|357,149
|21.
|To approve amendments to the Company's articles of association as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020.
|1,352,483,629
|100.00
|67,556
|0.00
|1,352,551,185
|80.93
|128,535
Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641