Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
25.06.20
16:05 Uhr
0,480 Euro
-0,042
-8,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4790,49218:42
0,4820,49418:42
PR Newswire
25.06.2020 | 17:40
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Announcement of AGM Results

Capita plc - Announcement of AGM Results

PR Newswire

London, June 25

25 June 2020

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 25 June 2020, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% OF
ISC VOTED		VOTES
WITHHELD
1.To receive and adopt the Company's financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2019.1,351,285,47799.98217,5960.021,351,503,07380.871,176,646
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019.1,339,467,63799.1910,983,3400.811,350,450,97780.802,228,742
3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019.1,315,406,71497.4135,036,8982.591,350,443,61280.802,236,107
4.To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director.1,275,825,39594.3376,724,9895.671,352,550,38480.93129,336
5.To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director.1,350,706,18199.861,844,2030.141,352,550,38480.93129,336
6.To re-elect Patrick Butcher as a Director.1,349,090,77099.743,463,6140.261,352,554,38480.93125,336
7.To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director.1,350,292,57899.832,261,8060.171,352,554,38480.93125,336
8.To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director.1,344,098,42199.388,451,9630.621,352,550,38480.93129,336
9.To elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.1,346,762,04299.575,792,3420.431,352,554,38480.93125,336
10.To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director.1,350,264,15899.832,286,2260.171,352,550,38480.93129,336
11.To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director.1,334,892,02798.6917,658,3571.311,352,550,38480.93129,336
12.To re-elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director.1,350,273,20099.832,306,6840.171,352,579,88480.9399,836
13.To elect Lyndsay Browne as a Director.1,296,480,20895.8556,073,3624.151,352,553,57080.93126,149
14.To elect Joseph Murphy as a Director.1,296,474,79395.8556,078,7774.151,352,553,57080.93126,149
15.To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.1,350,376,122100.0062,7410.001,350,438,86380.802,240,857
16.To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration.1,352,532,651100.0036,0890.001,352,568,74080.93110,980
17.To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.1,347,772,05099.644,811,1970.361,352,583,24780.9396,473
18.To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to 5% of the Company's issued share capital.1,352,459,08899.99112,4560.011,352,571,54480.93108,176
19.To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.1,330,167,36698.3422,409,2411.661,352,576,60780.93103,113
20.To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.1,349,865,04999.822,457,5210.181,352,322,57080.92357,149
21.To approve amendments to the Company's articles of association as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020.1,352,483,629100.0067,5560.001,352,551,18580.93128,535

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641

CAPITA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.