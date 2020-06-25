25 June 2020

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 25 June 2020, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

WITHHELD 1. To receive and adopt the Company's financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2019. 1,351,285,477 99.98 217,596 0.02 1,351,503,073 80.87 1,176,646 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. 1,339,467,637 99.19 10,983,340 0.81 1,350,450,977 80.80 2,228,742 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. 1,315,406,714 97.41 35,036,898 2.59 1,350,443,612 80.80 2,236,107 4. To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director. 1,275,825,395 94.33 76,724,989 5.67 1,352,550,384 80.93 129,336 5. To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director. 1,350,706,181 99.86 1,844,203 0.14 1,352,550,384 80.93 129,336 6. To re-elect Patrick Butcher as a Director. 1,349,090,770 99.74 3,463,614 0.26 1,352,554,384 80.93 125,336 7. To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director. 1,350,292,578 99.83 2,261,806 0.17 1,352,554,384 80.93 125,336 8. To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director. 1,344,098,421 99.38 8,451,963 0.62 1,352,550,384 80.93 129,336 9. To elect Georgina Harvey as a Director. 1,346,762,042 99.57 5,792,342 0.43 1,352,554,384 80.93 125,336 10. To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director. 1,350,264,158 99.83 2,286,226 0.17 1,352,550,384 80.93 129,336 11. To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director. 1,334,892,027 98.69 17,658,357 1.31 1,352,550,384 80.93 129,336 12. To re-elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director. 1,350,273,200 99.83 2,306,684 0.17 1,352,579,884 80.93 99,836 13. To elect Lyndsay Browne as a Director. 1,296,480,208 95.85 56,073,362 4.15 1,352,553,570 80.93 126,149 14. To elect Joseph Murphy as a Director. 1,296,474,793 95.85 56,078,777 4.15 1,352,553,570 80.93 126,149 15. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company. 1,350,376,122 100.00 62,741 0.00 1,350,438,863 80.80 2,240,857 16. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration. 1,352,532,651 100.00 36,089 0.00 1,352,568,740 80.93 110,980 17. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,347,772,050 99.64 4,811,197 0.36 1,352,583,247 80.93 96,473 18. To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to 5% of the Company's issued share capital. 1,352,459,088 99.99 112,456 0.01 1,352,571,544 80.93 108,176 19. To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 1,330,167,366 98.34 22,409,241 1.66 1,352,576,607 80.93 103,113 20. To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,349,865,049 99.82 2,457,521 0.18 1,352,322,570 80.92 357,149 21. To approve amendments to the Company's articles of association as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020. 1,352,483,629 100.00 67,556 0.00 1,352,551,185 80.93 128,535

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641