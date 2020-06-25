Oern Stuge's appointment strengthens the competence of Median's board in Enterprise Development for Life Sciences companies

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company announced today that Oern Stuge MD, MBA, has joined its Board of Directors, chaired by Oran Muduroglu. This appointment was approved during the ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting, held on June 19th. Oern Stuge brings to Median his tremendous expertise in the life sciences industry as well as his unique vision and experience in enterprise development including Go to Market strategy and Medtech company growth.

"Oern's vast experience and knowledge of Medtech companies will further enhance Median's leadership position in the field of AI-based non-invasive imaging biomarkers and maximize our success in developing and implementing our Go to Market and business growth strategies. His appointment as a board member, is a major milestone furthering our intent to become the leader of imaging biomarkers and bring our AI-based imaging platform iBiopsy to the biopharmaceutical industry and healthcare market as well", Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies said. "Oern's unique expertise and strategic vision are great assets for our company. As we rapidly enter the era of precision and predictive medicine, imaging biomarkers are going to become key in better understanding disease at the patient level in a non-invasive and personalized way. The stake is tremendous as it will enable clinicians to deliver personalized therapies to patients in needs and complement or sometimes replace biopsies. We are thrilled to welcome Oern as a member of our Board of Directors."

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Median Technologies, and the impressive team the CEO Fredrik Brag, has built. I am confident the company will continue to build significant value for its stakeholders", Dr. Stuge added.

Oern R. Stuge M.D, MBA, is an international executive with 30+ years of experience from the Life Science sector.

He is currently Chairman of Orsco Lifesciences AG. Through this company, he holds several executive and non-executive board memberships and advisory roles. During the last 9 years, Dr. Stuge has participated in Enterprise Development of different companies and successfully sold/listed 7 of them: 5 of the portfolio companies have been successfully sold, following improved strategic positioning and operation, 2 of the portfolio companies have successfully launched their IPOs (Euronext Paris ESM, Dublin, NASDAQ, Stockholm).

Prior to founding ORSCO, Dr. Stuge worked for 12 years for Medtronic, Inc. in different roles including Senior Vice President (SVP) and President EMEA, Canada and Emerging Markets, and SVP and President Cardiac Surgery. He was a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee and Operating Committee. Dr. Stuge led a successful transformation of Medtronic's global Cardiac Surgery business. Under his leadership, Medtronic founded the Structural Heart Division and launched the first commercially available percutaneous heart valve in the world.

Prior to Medtronic, Oern held senior positions at Abbott Laboratories as well as at a Norwegian start up (CEO). Oern began his career as a practicing physician. He has an MD from the University of Oslo, and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne.

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

