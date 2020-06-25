MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 25-Jun-2020 / 18:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | June 25, 2020 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (June 25, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the second coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-03 series in the amount of 391,400,000 rubles and the first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-05 series in the amount of 329,100,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Bonds of the Bonds of the BO-003P-03 series BO-003P-05 series Type of Non-convertible Non-convertible securities: interest-bearing interest-bearing certified certified exchange-traded bonds exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the of PJSC Magnit of the BO-003P-03 series to BO-003P-05 series to the bearer with the the bearer with the obligatory centralized obligatory centralized custody, placed under custody, placed under the Program of the the Program of the exchange-traded bonds exchange-traded bonds with the with the identification number identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, 30.01.2018, International International Securities Securities Identification Number Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100H02 (ISIN) RU000A1018X4 Identification 4B02-03-60525-P-003P 4B02-05-60525-P-003P number of the as of June 25, 2019 as of December 23, securities issue 2019 and the date of its assignment: Reporting the second coupon the first coupon (coupon) period period (26.12.2019 - period (26.12.2019 - which the yield 25.06.2020) 25.06.2020) is paid for: The total amount 391,400,000 (three 329,100,000 (three of the interest hundred and ninety one hundred and twenty to be paid million four hundred nine million one against bonds: thousand) rubles hundred thousand) excluding tax and rubles excluding tax other deductions and other deductions The amount of 39.14 (thirty nine 32.91 (thirty two the interest to rubles 14 kopecks) per rubles 91 kopecks) per be paid against each bond each bond one bond: The total number 10,000,000 bonds 10,000,000 bonds of bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of monetary funds in the monetary funds in the payment: currency of the currency of the Russian Federation by Russian Federation by means of non-cash means of non-cash settlement settlement The record date: June 23, 2020 June 23, 2020 The date of the June 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 obligation fulfilment: The total amount Following the 2nd Following the 1st of the interest coupon period the coupon period the paid against amount of amount of bonds following 391,400,000.00 (three 329,100,000.00 (three the reporting hundred and ninety one hundred and twenty period: million four hundred nine million one thousand) rubles was hundred thousand) paid excluding tax and rubles was paid other deductions. excluding tax and Obligation has been other deductions. fulfilled. Obligation has been fulfilled. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 72107 EQS News ID: 1079445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2020 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)