Probax achieves Platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Probax, a market leader in cloud data protection solutions, has achieved Platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Program, indicating Probax's experience and expertise in delivering innovative and intelligent Veeam powered solutions.

Probax has evolved significantly with Veeam over the past 12 months, with the company previously announcing record partner growth as they continue their strong expansion into North America. In November 2019, the company opened a new data availability zone in Canada after seeing significant partner growth and interest in the region.

"We're honored to reach Veeam's Platinum partnership status as we continue to expand our footprint across Australia, USA and Canada," says Sam Meegahage - CEO of Probax. "We have been partnering with Veeam since 2013 and I attribute much of our recent success to our long-term partnership. Today, Veeam forms an integral part of our platform and business growth strategy. They have continued to innovate and deliver cutting-edge capabilities that allow us to create new revenue streams and deliver additional value to our partners," he added.

"We see great value in enabling our MSP partners to stand out and differentiate themselves in a crowded market," says Kevin Allan - CTO of Probax and Veeam Vanguard. "By providing early access to cutting-edge technology built by Veeam, overlaid with Probax's advanced automation, intelligence, management and reporting capabilities, MSPs can ensure the success of their data protection offering. It's a simple and reliable solution that can be deployed quickly and managed with ease. That's the benefit of working with Probax and Veeam," concludes Allan.

Probax currently offers its partners a range of innovative and award-winning Veeam powered services including Cloud Connect Backup Storage (BaaS), Archive Storage (AaaS), Cloud Connect Replication (DRaaS), Office 365 Backup & Archive (SaaS Protection) and Veeam Rental Licensing. For more information, visit www.probax.io/veeam.

About Probax (www.probax.io)

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions and services including data backup and retention, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

