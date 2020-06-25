Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2020 | 20:44
Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC "iWand" Now Available Online

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) The Company announces the online store opened today for purchase of the OPTEC "iWand" Germicidal Sterilization & Disinfecting Wand on the Company's UV-C website - www.optecuvc.com.

OPTEC's CEO commented, "In addition to the launch of the "iWand," the OPTEC "Rover" commercial UVC product is expected to be available for shipping by July 5th, 2020. The Company has implemented a call-center operation simultaneously with the launch of the OPTEC "Rover" for technical inquiries and bulk purchasing options for corporate and municipal organizations".

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC, iWand or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

CONTACT:

OPTEC International, Inc.
www.optecintl.com
www.optecuvc.com
info@optecintl.com

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595259/OPTEC-iWand-Now-Available-Online

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
