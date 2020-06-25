Technavio has been monitoring the tantalum market and it is poised to grow by 669.75 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, China Minmetals Corp., Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd., Globe Metals and Mining Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd., Taki Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tantalex Resources Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for implants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tantalum Market is segmented as below:

Product Anode Powder and Wire Superalloys Carbides Chemicals Others

End-user Capacitors Turbine and Aircraft Structure Parts Carbide Cutting Tools and Wear Parts Medical Implants Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tantalum market report covers the following areas:

Tantalum Market size

Tantalum Market trends

Tantalum Market analysis

This study identifies smartphone penetration triggering demand for capacitors as one of the prime reasons driving the tantalum market growth during the next few years.

Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tantalum market, including some of the vendors such as Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, China Minmetals Corp., Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd., Globe Metals and Mining Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd., Taki Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tantalex Resources Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tantalum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tantalum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tantalum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tantalum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tantalum market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Anode powder and wire Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Superalloys Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Carbides Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Chemicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Capacitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Turbine and aircraft structure parts Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Carbide cutting tools and wear parts Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Medical implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

China Minmetals Corp.

Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd.

Globe Metals and Mining Ltd.

HC Starck GmbH

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd.

Taki Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tantalex Resources Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

