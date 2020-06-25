Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Appoints Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ, OTCQX:TRBMF), ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Senez as interim chief financial officer of the Company for a 14-month period effective July 1st, 2020. Ms. Senez will be assuming the role while Torq's chief financial officer, Stacy Rowa, takes maternity leave starting on or about August 1st, 2020.

Ms. Senez is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having obtained her undergraduate degree at Oxford University, in addition to a Diploma in Treasury Management from the Association of Corporate Treasurers. She comes to Torq with over 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and corporate treasury in Canada, Panama and the UK. Most recently, Ms. Senez was in the role of acting group treasurer for First Quantum Minerals Ltd., having moved through a range of progressively more senior roles in the UK and Panama during her eight years with the company. Prior to that, she was employed by Deloitte LLP, in both their London and Vancouver offices, where she worked with a range of Canadian and US listed mining companies.

A Message from Michael Kosowan, President & CEO:

"On behalf of the board, I'd like to welcome Elizabeth into the role of interim CFO. We would also like to wish Stacy and her family all the best and thank her for her commitment to the Company's endeavours."

The Company will grant to Ms. Senez 150,000 options, which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company's management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

