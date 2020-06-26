

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release June figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo area, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall consumer prices are expected to rise 0.6 percent on year, up from 0.4 percent in May. Core consumer prices are called steady at an annual 0.2 percent.



Singapore will provide May numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 6.0 percent on month and a gain of 6.6 percent on year. That follows the 3.6 percent monthly increase and the 13.0 percent annual spike in April.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed on Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival and will re-open on Monday.



