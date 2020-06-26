Technavio has been monitoring the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 955.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising adoption of remote IONM will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising adoption of remote IONM has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US is segmented as below:

Type Insourced IONM Outsourced IONM

Application Orthopedic And Neurosurgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries ENT Surgeries Other Surgeries

Methodology Evoked Potential (EP) Monitoring Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electromyography (EMG)

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASG) Other End-users



This study identifies an increasing number of surgeries that require IONM as one of the prime reasons driving the intraoperative neuromonitoring market growth in US during the next few years.

Table of Contents:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

