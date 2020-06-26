

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo area were up 0.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent on year and was down from 0.4 percent in May.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.2 percent on year - in line with expectations and unchanged from the May reading.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent and core CPI was flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de