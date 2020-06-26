Authority Titans: Deisy Suarez-Giles and DESUAR Spa: a Beauty Interest Transformed into a "Spa Connoisseur" Career

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Breaking the glass ceiling for women continues to be a gender battle for aspiring femme bosses in different fields. It takes not just exceptional knowledge and expertise, but also guts and perseverance to make a name in one's chosen path. Success has been redefined by "spa connoisseur" Deisy Suarez-Giles, or simply Deisy, as she has transformed her passion for cosmetics to a dedicated life in health and wellness. Deisy now shares with her clients in a luxurious LA day spa, DESUAR Spa.

She first started as an entrepreneur 16 years ago when she opened her own cosmetics line, Desuar Cosmetics. Back then, she was a makeup artist based in New York City. Her career in the beauty and wellness industry kept growing until she eventually founded DESUAR Spa. As its Chief Operator, Deisy is well trained as a licensed esthetician and a certified massage therapist. She continues to trailblaze in the industry of esthetics, skincare, spa & wellness. Her educational background includes a Certification in Spa and Hospitality Management from the University of California Irvine Continuing Education Division.

Deisy Suarez-Giles is not only a businesswoman but also a speaker, philanthropist, wife, and mother of two boys under two. She has made a name as the "spa connoisseur," after having visited over 150 spas globally. Her expertise in the beauty and wellness industry is taken from her 15 years of collective experience. She continues to innovate and be on top of the game with her PR and Marketing background.

DESUAR is not your ordinary private day spa. It is strategically located at the heart of downtown LA. They offer healing as well as high-end relaxing treatments fit for royalty, be it massage, waxing, facials, body scrubs, saunas, or even CBD treatments. Their team is composed of passionate and committed staff dedicated to being of service in improving clients' wellbeing and lifestyle. Every individual's needs are surely catered with their tailored-fit services.

Deisy and her team in DESUAR believe in treatments that harmonize the mind and body. A balanced lifestyle incorporated into the human experience is their fundamental philosophy, as written in their slogan, "Where communicating with your body means listening with our hands." This stability between the two creates a state of being beneficial not only to a person's mental and physical health but also to one's beauty and self-esteem.

Despite being a successful businesswoman with her spa, Deisy is not immune to the challenges the world is facing. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to close her business and meet the uncertainty that lies ahead. Losing a job is a threat that makes anyone anxious. Deisy keeps her thoughts away from worries by making her idle time productive. Her multi-tasker personality drives her to keep going in life and her career. She has so far succeeded in this endeavor by authoring her book, one of her long-desired projects. Her desired audience is book readers enthusiastic about topics on relationships, marriage, dating, family, skincare, and of course, beauty, spa, and wellness.

With community quarantines ordering people to stay at home, Deisy focused on her writing for almost a month long. Her efforts are unwasted as she has wrapped up and is about to launch on June 15th, her first book entitled "Marriage Material." It is about the challenges and travels of a woman in search of love to marry her destined partner. It's a true story that opposites attract and the truth that what we may be looking for may just be right in front of us.

Explore their unique and luxurious treatments at DESUAR Spa by visiting its website. Learn more about Deisy Suarez-Giles and her thoughts on beauty and wellness through her blog or please feel free to give her a call on 213-265-7908 or send her an email at deisy@desuar.com.

SOURCE: Authority Titans

