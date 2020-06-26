Architect Blueprint: De La Garza Architecture Vibrant Design for an Ultra Modern Corporate Office Headquarters

DOBBS FERRY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / De La Garza Architecture received a Design Award from the American Institute of Architects for this extensive alteration of a brick office building into the new headquarters for a retail construction company. To create an open, day-lit environment, the new design eliminated most of the upper perimeter walls and replaced them with an engineered wood and glass enclosure to bring in flood of natural daylight.

De La Garza Architecture: Their Mission is to Help Clients Build Quality Projects



De La Garza Architecture was recently featured on the cover of Architect Blueprint™ Magazine.

Image Credit: ArchitectBlueprint.com / De La Garza Architecture

The center of the building was opened as a focal entry with a sky-lit atrium behind. A metal balcony and deck welcome employees and visitors to enjoy the outdoors.

Structure and mechanical systems were carefully designed to express the client's enthusiasm for building. Custom concrete panels and tiles were fabricated in the newly built adjacent plant.

About Javier de la Garza

Before forming his company, his career included high-end design, owner's-side management and general contracting.

In 2007 he founded De La Garza Architecture with the mission of helping clients strategize effectively and integrate the often-conflicting directives necessary to design and build quality projects.

Javier earned architectural design degrees from both Princeton and Columbia Universities and gained over 20 years of experience with established architecture firms in New York.

In his years with the renowned firm of Peter Marino Architect, he designed projects for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and the Four Seasons, among others.

After successfully servicing Louis Vuitton / LVMH as a client, he was invited to join their Store Planning team to manage construction of stores in the U.S. and Mexico.

There he strategized with the internal design, real estate and operations teams for each project before engaging and leading the architects, contractors, and vendors to deliver the quality, budget and schedule expected by the brand.

Javier left Louis Vuitton after several years to join the retail construction firm Mackenzie Keck as a Senior Project Manager, overseeing construction of flagship stores in New York, including the M&M's World Times Square and Anthropologie Rockefeller Center.

His creative design of the Mackenzie Keck headquarters earned a design award from the American Institute of Architects.

How to Add Architectural Value to Your Next Office Project? De La Garza is an Architectural Design and Project Management Consulting Firm. Visit https://DelaGarzaArchitecture.com for more information about De La Garza Architecture.

