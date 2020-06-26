The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is expected to grow by USD 1 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is expected to witness an upsurge due to the spread of the COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, the prices are expected to remain elevated during the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders. In addition, the prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome in preterm infants is anticipated to boost the growth of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market.

Globally, the prevalence of sleep apnea is increasing significantly due to the rising severity of psychological distress and mental health. Its prevalence is high among men than in women. For instance, the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is about 20%-25% in men and ranges between 15%-20% in women. Some of the symptoms of sleep apnea include gasping, mouth breathing, snoring, restlessness during sleep, and daytime sleepiness. CPAP devices are used to treat such disorders. These devices are also used to treat respiratory distress syndrome in preterm infants. In December 2018, about 15 million preterm infants were born globally. The number of preterm infants was highest in developing countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market during the forecast period.

Major Five Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Companies:

3B Medical Inc.

3B Medical Inc. operates its business through segments such as Masks, Devices, Oxygen, Care and cleaning, and Accessories. The company offers Luna II QX CPAP and Auto CPAP, which comprise of an integrated heated humidifier with advanced efficacy reporting and CSA detection.

Breas Medical AB

Breas Medical AB operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as the Z1 CPAP, which is the smallest, lightest, and thus easily portable CPAP machine.

Compumedics Ltd.

Compumedics Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Sleep diagnostics, Neuro diagnostics, and Brain blood flow diagnostics. The company offers Somnilink SPAP, which is a positive airway pressure system sold under the brand name, Somnlink. It is designed for prescribed use in the clinic or home for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in adults.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as IntelliPAP, IntelliPAP Standard Plus, IntelliPAP AutoAdjust, IntelliPAP Bilevel S, and IntelliPAP AutoBilevel among others.

Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Hospital and Homecare. The company offers F&P SleepStyle, which is a user friendly, fully integrated CPAP device used for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Devices

Accessories

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

