The Indian government's levy on modules could almost double to 40% within a year. Cells will see a similar rise, from an initial rate of 15%.From pv magazine India The Economic Times has reported that the Indian government is considering a basic customs duty of 20-25% on imported solar panels from August, with the tax to rise to 40% within a year. Solar cells would attract a 15% customs duty from August, the newspaper reported, quoting Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, with that figure to rise to 30%. Solar cells and modules - the majority of which are imported ...

