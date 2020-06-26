Some states and utilities are driving the growth, while others lag.From pv magazine USA The southeastern United States will reach nearly 25 GW of solar by 2023, up from about 10 GW now, according to a new report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE). By 2023, solar will reach 5% of total generation across the region, said the report's author, Bryan Jacob, in a recent webinar. Modest growth is projected for distributed solar capacity. SACE made its projections based on publicly available reports and proprietary forecasts. South Carolina will lead in projected solar per customer for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...