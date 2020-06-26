Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
SILBER-GRANATE mit +51% in wenigen Tagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
26.06.20
08:02 Uhr
6,020 Euro
-0,030
-0,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0806,17009:49
PR Newswire
26.06.2020 | 08:28
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion to Sell Parts of its Industry Operations to Elcoline Oy Based on the Conditions Imposed on the Maintpartner Transaction

HELSINKI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement to sell certain Finnish operations of Caverion Industria Ltd to Elcoline Oy based on the conditions imposed on the Maintpartner transaction by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA"). The buyer is a Finnish, internationally operating provider of industrial maintenance that has approximately 300 employees before the transaction.

According to a stock exchange release published by Caverion on 22 November 2019, the FCCA approval on the Maintpartner transaction included certain conditions based on which Caverion was to divest approximately 6.5 percent of the post-transaction revenue (approximately EUR 300 million in 2018) of the Industry division in Finland.

The business transfer covers total outsourcing agreements in industrial services mainly with customers in chemical and energy industries. Furthermore, the sale includes Caverion's marine industry unit and industrial maintenance service centers acquired as part of the Maintpartner transaction in Turku, Pori, Rauma and Oulu in Finland.

The business transfer is expected to be completed during autumn 2020. The transaction value will not be disclosed.

For more information, please contact:

Elina Engman
Executive Vice President
Caverion Industry
tel. +358-50-351-4673
elina.engman@caverion.com

Martti Ala-Härkönen
Chief Financial Officer
Caverion Corporation
tel. +358-40-737-6633
martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
Caverion Corporation
tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-sell-parts-of-its-industry-operations-to-elcoline-oy-based-on-the-conditions-imposed-on-,c3142298

CAVERION-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.