Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 26-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2020 Urban Exposure Plc Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we") a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its audited Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year. These results are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Business Highlights · After carrying out a strategic review, and in light of the impact of changing market conditions as a result of COVID-19, the Board has concluded that the Group will focus entirely on an orderly wind down of the loan book and return of capital to shareholders. · The Company believes that an orderly wind-down of the Company has the potential to produce net returns for Shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Group estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. · In light of the revised strategy and requirements of the Group there have been a number of changes to the Board with Randeesh Sandhu stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, William McKee retiring as Chairman (to be replaced by Graham Warner subject to appointment), Ravi Takhar leaving the business as a result of redundancy. · Both Andrew Baddeley and Nigel Greenaway remain as Independent Non-Executive Directors and Sam Dobbyn has taken over as Chief Executive Officer. · Current committed loan book has a Weighted Average LTGDV of 68% (2018: 67%). · New committed loans during the year totaling GBP498m (2018: GBP525m). As a result of specific borrower performance post 31 December 2019 new committed loans now stand at GBP191m. Financial Highlights GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) · Revenue: GBP10.8m (2018: GBP5.9m) · Operating costs (including exceptional costs of GBP0.5m and share-based expenses of GBP0.3m) (2018: including exceptional costs of GBP0.9m and share-based expenses of GBP0.5m) GBP0.1m (2018: Loss GBP1.7m) · Profit after tax for the year: 0.09p (2018: (1.18p)) · Basic profit/(loss) per share: GBP133.1m (2018: GBP137.8m) · Net tangible assets (*note 1) 84p (2018: 87p) · Net tangible asset value per share: 14p (2018: 29p) · Cash and cash equivalents per share: 70p (2018:586p) · Loans receivable and Investments per share: *Note 1: Net tangible assets equates to total net assets excluding intangible assets. This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Chief Executive Officer's Review Trading and dividend The Group reported an operating profit before exceptional items of GBP0.8m for the year (2018: loss of GBP1.1m). Overall, the Group reported a small profit after tax in its first full year of trading. The Group paid an interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the market uncertainty it has created the Board will not proceed with payment of the final instalment of the proposed 2019 dividend of 3.33 pence per share. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The real estate development finance industry is typically seasonal with a greater weighting of deals being completed in the last quarter of the year. This was very much the case in H2 2019, with uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the UK general election compounding the trend for transactions to close towards year end. However, despite the market uncertainty experienced over the course of 2019, the Group was able to complete GBP498m of new committed loans (2018: GBP525m), of which GBP400m of new commitments were completed in H2 2019. Due to specific borrower performance these new committed loans were reduced to GBP191m post the year end. The new committed loans, as reduced to GBP191m post year end, are expected to translate into GBP13.3m of projected aggregate income, which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of underwritten loans is critical to any lender, however as a specialist real estate development provider we place additional emphasis on the importance of maintaining excellent underwriting standards. Our focus on risk and loan portfolio quality, can be measured by the weighted average loan to gross development value (WA LTGDV), which was 68% at FY 2019 (2018: 67%). This represents a conservative position and is below our stated guidelines of a maximum WALTGDV of 75%. A number of the residential schemes that we are supporting with a development loan also benefit from unit pre-sales. As these sales are secured with a deposit paid by the pre-purchaser, they help to reduce the overall sales-risk of the loans. In total pre-sold units (by value) account for 28% of the gross development value of residential schemes currently being funded. It should also be noted that in addition to the underlying property security we will often obtain additional recourse, in the form of guarantees or cash on deposit, which further enhances the risk profile of the loans. When viewed in conjunction with the Group's WA IRR of 11% (2018: 10%) and WA Money Multiple of 1.15x (FY 2018: 1.15x), it demonstrates our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on our loan portfolio. Capital Over the course of 2019 the Group managed to raise further capital for deployment into property development loans. Our senior secure debt facility with UBS into the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ("KKR") partnership was increased from GBP165m to GBP300m, with the advance rate provided by UBS also increased. Capital has also been raised from institutional investors to support individual loans. With co-funding agreements put in place in total raising GBP9.7m and a further GBP42.4m raised on two new loans early in 2020. Sale to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") On March 2020 the Group announced the proposed the disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("Lendco") to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL"). Lendco owns the Group's loan portfolio and its interest in the Group's partnership with KKR & Co. We believed at the time that this sale was in the best interest of shareholders given how the share price had performed during the year. This disposal was subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at a general meeting of the Group on 30 March 2020. The Group received a purported notice of termination from HHL of the SPA between the Group, HHL and Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("Amco") dated 10 March 2020 for the purchase by HHL of the issued share capital of Lendco. The Group and Amco consider that there was no valid basis for the purported termination of the SPA by HHL and that HHL has acted in repudiatory breach of the SPA. The Group and Amco have accepted this repudiatory breach of contract by HHL and accordingly the Group and Amco consider themselves discharged from further performance of the SPA. The Group and Amco are claiming damages against HHL for breach of contract. In addition, the Group and Amco intend to seek relief from other entities within or connected to the Pollen Street Capital group, including Honeycomb Investment Trust plc, Shawbrook Bank Limited, Pollen Street Capital Limited and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, for procuring or inducing the breach by HHL of the SPA, as well as reserving their position to take all other measures against and seek other relief from HHL and its connected entities in respect of HHL's breach of the SPA. COVID-19 The welfare of our colleagues, clients and partners has been our priority since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in close communication with our client base in connection with their response to the advice of Government and health authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus, in particular in respect of Health & Safety measures on construction sites. The Group continues to operate with its business continuity plan in place. Our workforce is now working remotely from home with the same functionality they would have in the office. Inevitably the business will be impacted by COVID-19 and the issues that it is causing across the real estate market, and beyond in the wider economy. Along with many other businesses, the Group

